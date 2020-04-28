Will Smith Challenges Lisa Koshy For A Zoom Dance Off As TikTok Star Charli Plays Judge

Hollywood actor Will Smith shared a video from his Snapchat series Will From Home. In the latest episode of the series, he was in talks with influencer Liza Koshy, who according to Will Smith taught him a lot more than dance. He stated in the post that Will Smith and Liza Koshy had a zoom dance-off in the series.

Will Smith and Liza Koshy’s dance-off

Will Smith on his social media shared a snippet from the show Will From Home. In the snippet, he told Liza Koshy that he had a video of them from Miami. In the video, Liza Koshy is seen acing the dance moves as Will Smith tries to dance. Will Smith, in the videos, asks her how she was holding up and she has a hilarious reply to it.

Will Smith also revealed that before he made his social media presence, he studied Liza Koshy’s social media profiles to better his game. While posting the video, Will Smith wrote, ‘Learned a lot more than just dance moves from @lizakoshy over the years. Come see our Zoom dance-off in our new ep of #WillFromHome, link in bio.’[sic]

Will challenges Liza Koshy to a casual competition of Dance Horse – judged by the queen Charli D'Amelio herself – in this episode of #WillFromHome, only on Snapchat 👯 https://t.co/VPlGEtfCSY pic.twitter.com/0fV88z3TG1 — Snap Originals (@SnapOriginals) April 27, 2020

The official account of the Snapchat original shared a snipped from Will From Home on their social media as well. In the video, Will Smith is seen challenging Liza Koshy to a dance-off. However, he also introduces a judge to decide who wins the dance battle. Will Smith introduces TikTok star Charli D'Amelio to judge the battle.

In the video, Will Smith can be seen telling Liza Koshy that he did not know that she was a classically trained dancer. When Will Smith tells Liza Koshy that he wanted to challenge her for the battle she jokes about how she cannot believe that he thinks he will redeem himself. In the social media post, Snapchat originals mentioned, ‘Will challenges Liza Koshy to a casual competition of Dance Horse – judged by the queen Charli D'Amelio herself – in this episode of #WillFromHome only on Snapchat.’ [sic]

