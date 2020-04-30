Jada Pinkett Smith Confesses About Not Knowing Husband Will Smith At All

Hollywood actor Jada Pinkett Smith on the latest episode of Red Table Talk stated that after 20 odd years of marriage, she feels that she doesn’t know her husband Will Smith at all. Red Table Talk is a Facebook talk show that is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The ladies talk about an array of topics and often invite guests to be a part of the show.

Jada Pinkett Smith's confession on Red Table Talk

In the latest episode, the ladies spoke about the topic of How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine? in the at-home version of the talk show, the ladies invited Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s personal intimacy expert, Michaela Boehm, and Pastor John Gray. In the episode, while talking about how quarantine has forced couples to be around each other constantly, Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that the quarantine has made her realise that she doesn’t know him well at all.

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about how she and Will Smith are trying to love and understand themselves during quarantine and trying their best to be friends. In the Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith was heard saying, 'so let me tell you, that's been something, to be married to somebody for 20-some odd years and realize, "I don't know you and you don't know me". And also realising too, there's an aspect of yourself you don't know either'. In the episode, she also spoke about how she and Will Smith are trying to cope up with the lockdown.

In the episode, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s personal intimacy counsellor stated there are different responses to stress and broke them down into three parts- 'fight,' 'flight,' and 'freeze.' Jada Pinkett Smith stated that her response is to fight, however, added that it can be tricky during the quarantine. Jada also introduced three sets of couples to the intimacy expert who spoke about their relationship problems during the quarantine. Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed why she was wearing a bathing suit and overall during the episode of Red Table Talk.

