Kartik Aaryan's Movie Songs That Are Beautifully Vocalised By Arijit Singh

Kartik Aaryan is one of the popular names in Bollywood. The actor has worked in various movies over the years and fans have appreciated his acting skills. The actor has also featured in various music videos. Did you know, many of his popular movie songs are sung by Arijit Singh? Take a look at some of Kartik Aaryan's movie songs sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Goofs Up The New Hand Emoji Challenge; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan's movie songs by Arijit Singh

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

The song is from Kartik Aaryan's 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Tu Hi Yaar Mera has received over 50 million views and 496K likes on YouTube. Tu Hi Yaar Mera song features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik Aaryan played the role of Abhinav Tyagi and Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Vedika Tyagi in the movie. Tu Hi Yaar Mera is sung by Rochak, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Watches 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' With Family, Says 'mom Is Missing'; Know Why

Shayad

This song is from Kartik Aaryan's recent movie Love Aaj Kal. The song has gained over 65 million views on YouTube. The music video of Shayad features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil. Shayad gained positive response when it released and fans also commented that the song gave them goosebumps.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Pledges Rs 1 Cr To PM-CARES; Says 'whatever I Am Today Is Because Of Fans'

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

The song is from Kartik Aaryan's 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Not only the movie was a hit but also the songs received a good response from the audience. Tera Yaar Hoon Main has received over 143 million views on YouTube. It is one of the emotional songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that is sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is mixed and mastered by Shadaab Rayeen.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Has A Cute Request For Ekta Kapoor On Instagram And It Is Not For A 'film'

Haan Main Galat

The song is a remake of the song Twist. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The song has received 82 million views on YouTube. The Song Haan Main Galat is from the movie Love Aaj Kal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.