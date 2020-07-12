IFTDA Head Ashoke Pandit Expresses Concern For Bachchan And Kher Family, Urges Caution

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit has issued a statement through the official Twitter handle expressing concern about the COVID diagnosis of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday and actor Anupam Kher's family's health on Sunday. The organization has advised caution to the directors on the sets of ongoing projects and conveyed his prayers for Bachchan and Kher family.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai along with his son actor Abhishek Bachchan. The megastar announced his COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has on Sunday morning shared with his fans on Twitter that his mother Dulari has been tested positive for COVID. However, he has added that her symptoms are mild and that she has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher, along with his wife and daughter, has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Anupam Kher has been tested negative and has duly notified BMC of the same.

Nanavati Hospital's update on Amitabh Bachchan

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

The Bachchans' three bungalows have been sanitized by BMC workers on Sunday morning, and Jalsa has been sealed as a COVID containment zone by BMC officials. The family has asked all those who met them to be tested for COVID.

