Ileana D'Cruz Says 'byeeee' As She Runs Away From Her Responsibilities; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz engages with her fans and followers on different platforms with regular posts. Recently, she took to social media and shared a fun video of herself while rowing a boat through her official Instagram handle. The actor has also added a hilarious caption to the clip. Here is everything that you need to know about Ileana D’Cruz’s latest post on the social media platform. Read on:

Ileana D’Cruz runs away from her responsibilities

Bollywood star Ileana D’ Cruz took to Instagram and shared a video of herself through her official handle on September 20, 2020, Sunday. The clip features the actor having a fun time while rowing a boat. She is also giving teasing expressions by sticking out her tongue.

The actor is looking pretty in her breezy outfit. She has donned a black dress with a plunging V neckline in the recent social media post. For a complete look, Ileana D’ Cruz has opted for a half-tied messy bun.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Ileana D’Cruz has added a hilarious line to describe her video. As she is rowing a boat and moving far from the camera, the actor has mentioned how she was trying to run away from her responsibilities. The star also added a relevant hashtag alongside the caption. Ileana D’ Cruz penned, “Me running away from my responsibilities ðŸ¤“ #byeeee”. Check out the actor’s post on Instagram:

Comments on Ileana D’Cruz's Instagram video

Within a day of sharing the post on social media, Ileana D’Cruz garnered more than 1.5 million views and over 1570 comments on the platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities applauded the actor and wrote how adorable she looked in the video. Moreover, they could not get enough of the funny caption. On the other hand, many people expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as laughter smileys, hearts, blossoms, roses, sparkle, and fire, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram post that you must check out right away.

