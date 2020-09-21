Ileana D'Cruz Asks Fans To Prioritise Themselves, Shares Fav Poem

Actor Ileana D’Cruz often engages with her fans and followers on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a monochrome picture of herself. The actor has also added an inspiring caption to the image. Here is everything that you need to know about Ileana D’Cruz’s latest post on the social media platform. Read on:

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ileana D’Cruz Looks Adorable As Young ‘derpy Dork Head’

Ileana D’Cruz Instagram post

Bollywood diva Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram and shared an image of herself through her official handle on September 21, 2020, Monday. The image features the actor looking pretty in the greyscale image. She also gave a tip on how one should consider themselves a number 1 priority. Sharing one of her favourite poems by VENTUM, the actor wrote, “How about admiring yourself like you admire poetry? Cause you are a walking poem. So many times, it’s just so much easier to look at your flaws and focus on them, and you end up just fixating on that. You are so much more! You’re made of so much more! You’re different. You’re unique. You’re your own kind of beautiful. And no one can take that away from you. How about celebrating that?? (sic)”.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Says 'byeeee' As She Runs Away From Her Responsibilities; Watch Video

Comments on Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the post on social media, Ileana D’Cruz garnered 188k likes and over 873 comments on the Instagram platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebs applauded the actor and wrote how adorable she looked in the monochrome image. On the other hand, many of her fans expressed themselves through a series of emojis such as hearts, roses, and fire, to name a few. Here are some of the fans' reactions to Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram post that you must check out right away.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor has been preparing for the release of her crime-drama flick, The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film will star Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar in lead roles. The plot of this crime-thriller movie revolves around the significant stock market scam that happened between the 1980s and the 1990s. Reportedly, the film was supposed to have a theatrical release. However, it is now shifted to have an OTT release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image Credits: Ileana D'Cruz IG)

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Shows How She 'looks At French Toast In The Morning' With Monochrome Pic

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz's 'woke Up Like' Picture Makes Nargis Fakhri Laugh Out Loud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.