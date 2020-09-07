Ileana D'Cruz's 'woke Up Like' Picture Makes Nargis Fakhri Laugh Out Loud

On September 6, Sunday, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of her. Describing the image, she humorously wrote, “Woke up like this”. Ileana’s co-actor Nargis Fakhri had a good laugh, she dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section. Take a look at Nargis’ comment and Ileana’s photo.

How Ileana D’Cruz woke up

Nargis Fakhri's comment

Image Credits: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz to star opposite each other for the third time: Reports

Ileana D’Cruz recently shared a still from her photoshoot. The actor can be seen wearing an olive green outfit that has a deep v neck design. Her wavy hair was left open. Ileana was styled in a loud makeup look with detailing on eye makeup. Apart from a LOL emoji, Nargis Fakhri also complimented Ileana D’Cruz’s picture with a fire emoji.

Ileana’s caption read as-

Woke up like this âœ¨

•

•

•

•

Bahahahahahahahahaha kidding

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz's stunning post-workout selfies will motivate you to stay fit; Check it out

Fans call her “Pretty”

Several fans and netizens have reacted to Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram picture. Some of the fans' comments include, “Superb”, “very pretty”, “Beautiful”, and many more similar reactions. Ileana D’Cruz’s post has more than 375k likes and 1500 comments. Take a look at some more fans’ reactions below.

Image Credits: Ileana D’Cruz Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz's dialogues from her films like 'Barfi!', 'Baadshaho', 'Rustom' & more

What's next for Ileana?

On the work front, the actor was last seen in comedy flick, Pagalpanti. Helmed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, the film is a multi starter featuring, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and many others. For her next, Ileana D'Cruz has been preparing for the release of a crime-drama film, The Big Bull.

The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The director has also been credited for writing the film. The plot of this film revolves around the major stock market scam during the 1980s and the 1990s. The film was supposed to have a theatrical release, however, it is now shifted to have an OTT release.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Gives Glimpse Of Her 'day 39' Of Workout With Boomerang Video; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.