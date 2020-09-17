Ileana D'Cruz Shows How She 'looks At French Toast In The Morning' With Monochrome Pic

Ileana D’Cruz often entertains her fans with quirky and hilarious photo captions. On September 17, Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white picture of her, posing for a photoshoot. Sharing the picture, Ileana D’Cruz said that it is how she 'looks at French toast in the morning'. Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram photo.

How Ileana looks at her French toast

Within minutes of the posting, Ileana D'Cruz's photo gained more than 150k likes. In this Instagram post, the actor can be seen posing for the camera by sitting down with her one leg crossed and one hand behind her neck. Ileana D'Cruz had hazy eyes and a slightly smiling face. Her hair was left open with flicks hairdo. This picture of the actor was clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Ileana D'Cruz's caption simply read as: 'How I look at French toast in the morning....hazy eyed and sleepy with a bit of drool on the side'.

Fans' comments

Fans seemed to find her caption hilarious. Several fans and followers have reacted to her picture with praising comments. One of the Instagram users called her funny, while another said she looked beautiful. Some of her fans' comments include "Wow what a goddess, amazing", "beautiful", "cute", "Very pretty", "lovely", "superb".

Image Credits: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram Comment Section

In the recent past, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of her. Here, Ileana D'Cruz captioned her picture saying, “Woke up like this”. She can be seen wearing an olive green outfit that has a deep v neck design. Ileana had an open wavy hairdo.

For glam, she opted for a loud makeup look with detailing eye makeup. Ileana’s co-actor Nargis Fakhri had a good laugh, as she dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section. Apart from a LOL emoji, Nargis Fakhri also complimented Ileana D’Cruz’s picture with a fire emoji. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz has been preparing for the release of a crime-drama film, The Big Bull. Helmed by Kookie Gulati it will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The plot of this film revolves around the major stock market scam during the 1980s and the 1990s. The film was supposed to have a theatrical release, however, it is now shifted to have an OTT release.

