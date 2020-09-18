Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ileana D’Cruz Looks Adorable As Young ‘derpy Dork Head’

It seems like actor Ileana D'Cruz was in a mood of some nostalgia as she took to her social media to share a throwback picture of herself. A young Ileana can be seen making way for an endearing sight in the picture with her mischievous smile. The Barfi actor also had quite an apt caption to go about with the same.

Ileana D'Cruz shares throwback picture

Talking about the picture, a young Ileana can be seen sitting with a few of her friends from what looks like a happy social gathering. But what steals the show is her attire in the picture wherein she can be seen sporting a Christian-style wedding dress comprising of a beautiful white gown and a veil. The actor can be seen giving out a naughty smile in the picture.

The Mubarakan actor captioned the picture stating, 'Always the derpy dork head in the picture' along with an emoji of a girl goofing around. The actor used the hashtag of #MajorThrowback while sharing the picture. Some of her fans reacted with a 'cute' or glitter emojis. Take a look at the throwback picture shared by the actor along with the reaction of some fans to the same.

Ileana D'Cruz on how she 'looks at French toast'

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white picture of her, posing for a photoshoot. Sharing the picture, Ileana said that it is how she 'looks at French toast in the morning'. In this Instagram post, the Rustom actor can be seen posing for the camera by sitting down with her one leg crossed and one hand behind her neck. The actor flaunts her hazy eyes and a slightly smiling face.

Her hair was left open with a flicks hairdo. This picture of the Main Tera Hero actor was clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Ileana's caption simply read as: 'How I look at French toast in the morning....hazy eyed and sleepy with a bit of drool on the side'. Take a look at the post shared by Ileana.

