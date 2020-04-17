Kriti Sanon And Ileana D'Cruz Wore Similar Pink Lehenga - Who Wore It Better?

Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon and Barfi actor Ileana D’Cruz are two of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. The actors are known for their social media influence as well as their fashion sense. Both the actors are credited for having a great screen presence. Both Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Sanon have a loyal fan base who often compliment the actors for their style statements.

A few years back, both the actors wore a similar pink coloured lehenga by the same designer. Kriti Sanon and Ileana D’Cruz both wore a blouse with a similar neckline on the lehenga. While they both looked divine in the outfit, netizens compare their looks to choose who wore it better. Take a look at their pictures here:

Kriti Sanon’s photos

Kriti Sanon wore the pink coloured lehenga for the promotions of her movie Bareilly Ki Barfi. The Anita Dongre designer lehenga was worn by her to gate crash a wedding. She wore the lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse. She paired the outfit with a similar printed dupatta that she took over her shoulders.

To complete the look, Kriti Sanon wore a pair of golden earrings and rings in both her hands. The actor wore minimum makeup and wore nude lipstick. Kriti Sanon had her hair combed in a centre part with a small braid on each side. She left the rest of her hair open to complement the look.

Ileana D’Cruz’s photos

Ileana D’Cruz wore the pink coloured Anita Dongre lehenga for a song in her movie Mubarakan. The song titled The Goggle Song featured her wearing the pink coloured lehenga with a heavy yellow design on it. The plunging neckline blouse had a similar design, while the dupatta of the lehenga was pink with hints of yellow on it.

Ileana D’Cruz completed the look with golden coloured bangles and some heavy earrings. She wore smoky eye makeup and dabbed a light pink coloured lipstick on her lips. The actor left her hair open in soft waves to complement the look. She looked like a vision to behold in the traditional Indian attire.

