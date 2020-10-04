Ileana D'Cruz Featured In A Music Video In 2017? Read To Know More

Ileana D’Cruz has amassed many fans ever since she has made her film debut. Ileana D’Cruz entered the film industry with the Telugu movie Devadasu in 2006. The movie was directed by Y. V. S. Chowdhary. Devadasu went onto to become one of the greatest blockbusters of the year. This movie also won Ileana her first Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debutant category.

Ileana D'Cruz's music video:

Not only has Ileana D’Cruz made her name in movies, but she also has featured in a music video in 2017. She is the highlight of the song Pehli Dafa, sung by Atif Aslam. Wearing a bright red gown, Ileana is a to behold in the music video.

According to LineProductionTurkey.com, the song Pehli Dafa is shot in Alacati – Cesme and Ephesus – Selcuk in Turkey. With beautiful historical buildings in the background, the song also highlights Turkey’s scenic beauty. The song has received more than 164 million views on YouTube.

Ileana D’Cruz won millions of hearts with her Bollywood movie debut in 2012. The movie was Anurag Basu’s Barfi. This movie won her the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. She was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also starred in 2016 hit movie Rustom, alongside Akshay Kumar. The crime-thriller movie was much loved by the audience.

The actor keeps posting her pictures and videos that update fans about her personal and professional life. The actor also posts memes and motivational posts on the social media platform. Her Instagram feed looks extremely aesthetic as the actor also posts pictures from her photoshoots.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the 2018 movie Raid, alongside Ajay Devgan. The movie was well-received by the audience. She is also gearing up for her first OTT release titled, Big Bull. The movie is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 23, 2020. It is a biographical crime-drama.

She has starred in several movies in the South Indian Industry, like Telugu movie titled Pokiri, which translates to Rogue, in 2006. Ileana D’Cruz starred alongside Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde, who all played prominent roles in the film. Pokiri, too, was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ileana also starred in Nanban, which was the remake of the Hindi blockbuster, 3 Idiots. This movie too made a huge box office collection.

Promo image courtesy: @ileana_official Instagram

