Ileana D'Cruz's Dialogues From Her Films Like 'Barfi!', 'Baadshaho', 'Rustom' & More

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz is best known for her appearances in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Hindi film debut in 2012 with Anurag Basu's much-loved film Barfi!. She came into recognition after her first film itself. However, Ileana D'Cruz made her acting debut in 2006 with Tamil film, Devadasu. Ileana D'Cruz will soon compete eight years in Bollywood, let us take a look at the best dialogues from her films.

Ileana D'Cruz's best dialogues

Barfi!

The following dialogues are from Ileana D'Cruz's Bollywood debut Barfi!. Released in 2012, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. While Ranbir Kapoor plays a deaf-mute boy, Priyanka Chopra portrays an autistic.

Life mein sabse bada risk hota hai ... kabhi koi risk na lena

Khamoshi bhi pyar ki zubaan hoti hai

Vo Khamoshi dheere dheere ek din tere pyar ko khamosh kar degi

Baadshaho

Baadshaho is an action thriller helmed by Milan Luthria. Apart from Ileana D'Cruz, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The film released in the year 2017.

Jeevan mein do tarah ke log aapke saath hamesha hone chahiye ... ek Krishna jaise joh aapke liye na bhi lade tab bhi aapki jeet pakki kar de ... aur doosre Karna jaise joh aapke liye tab bhi lade jab aapki haar saamne dikh rahi ho -

History is always written about men ... but not always made by them

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero was Ileana D'cruz's second Bollywood film. It also stars Shahid Kapoor. The action comedy film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

Ha ha dekhi rahi hu bhaut busy hai aap... pehle FIR book sidha kijiye aur sidhe chaliye mere sath...nahi toh me sidhe jake appki complaint karungi ACP ke paas... Toh kya socha hai aapne?

Yeh inspector na bina break ka bulldozer hai ... ek baar chalta hai na toh rukta nahi hai

Happy Ending

Saif Ali Khan and Ileana D'Cruz's film Happy Ending released in the year 2014. The romantic comedy film also features Govinda. It is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Hum har jagah bas apne aapko dhoondte hai ... aur agar woh mil jaye toh phir usse sambhal ke rakh lena chahiye

Agar tairna sikhna ho to paani mein khudna hi padega... failure ke daar me abtak apne naav mein...

Kehte hai opposites attract, jhut hai... hum har jagah bas apne aap ko dundte hai... aur agar who mil jaye toh usse sambhal ke rakh lena chaiye

Rustom

Rustom is a crime mystery thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta in lead roles. The film follows the story of a Navy officer who has been arrested for killing a businessman who has an extramarital affair with his wife. It is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Main Rusi Ko Azad Dekhne Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karne Ko Taiyaar Hoon

Cynthia: Rusi, please I can explain Rustom: Trust me darling you can’t!

