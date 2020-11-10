Ileana D'Cruz Injures Her Hand, Calls Herself 'klutz' As She Shares A Glimpse

Ileana D'Cruz recently slit her right palm. On November 9, Monday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story showing her fans the hand injury. Ileana D'Cruz called herself a real klutz. She wrote, "#klutzalret". In the caption, she also shared with her fans that she was fine. However, she did not reveal how she was injured. Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Ileana D'Cruz's hand injury

Ileana D'Cruz recently celebrated her birthday as on November 1, the actor turned 34 years old. Ileana celebrated her birthday lowkey. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her, wherein she can be seen surrounded by candles and cakes. In her caption, the actor explained that this was her birthday away from her family due to the pandemic.

The lovely surprise seen in Ileana's Instagram post was planned by her team. She also assured her fans that she and her team were tested negative for COVID-19. Ileana D'cruz can be seen donning a bathrobe. The actor posted the birthday pics a couple of days after the actual party. She also thanked her entire team and fans.

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram caption read as:

Birthday during a pandemic and while away from family on set was made super special by my lovely team @divyachablani15 @hairgaragebynatasha @richailsaraiya @umesh___2340 @jitocz @shazeb2578 âœ¨ ♥ï¸

*(Also don’t worry we had all tested negative for COVID-19 before this was taken) ðŸ™ðŸ¼*

Also was woken up at midnight for this hence the attire was a fluffy bathrobe haha ðŸ¥°

Also birthday was on the 1st but I’ve been so busy with work only got around to posting now ♥ï¸

But I’m so so thankful to everyone for all the love ðŸ¥°

