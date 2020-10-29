Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz Embrace New Normal, Begin Virtual Script Reading

Randeep Hooda showed his followers how he and his co-star Ileana D'Cruz have embraced the new normal with a screenshot of their recent conversation. The actors will be seen together in Unfair and Lovely and have thus begun preparing for it. Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in the post revealed that they have begun script reading for their respective parts in the film.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz embrace "new normal"

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Takes COVID-19 Test Before Kick-starting 'Unfair And Lovely' Filming

Things took a rather interesting turn when they revealed that they have been reading the script together online through video calls. The two actors shared a screenshot of each other from the conversation they had. The two were seen holding the script in hand as they were all smiles when the screenshots were taken. Sharing the picture to his feed, Randeep Hooda wrote that he has been virtually script reading with Ileana before the shooting of their film begins. He greeted the new normal thus implying the new way things have been going about amid the pandemic in reference to their virtual script reading session.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda 'excited' To Share Screen Space With Ileana D'Cruz For First Time

The actor then used a hashtag and hinted that the script reading is for the film Unfair and Lovely. Thus, fans were excited with the new normal the actors have been following and also eager for the film’s release. On October 15 Ileana revealed in a tweet that she and Randeep Hooda will be starring in Unfair and Lovely. Ileana D'Cruz will once again reunite with Balwinder Janjua after their outing with Mubarakan. The actor expressed her joy to work with Randeep Hooda and thus fans too were keen on knowing what they can expect from the upcoming film.

Kabhi socha hai ki hero ko hamesha heroine ke gore gore gaal hi kyun beautiful lagte hain? Well, yeh soch hui purani, it’s time to be #UnfairNLovely 😉

Super thrilled to reunite with @BalwinderJanjua after #Mubarakan and work with the awesome @RandeepHooda@sonypicsprodns pic.twitter.com/4vxJt2ISgD — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) October 15, 2020

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Gets 'back To Contact Sport' Amid COVID-19 To Give Monday Motivation; Watch

Sharing another image, Ileana D'Cruz also posted a screenshot of her conversation with Randeep Hooda holding the script. In her caption, the actor wrote about the new normal and how she too is embracing the virtual reading session. She mentioned that despite it being a new experience working on the film, she is excited and thrilled for starting something new. Thus, the actor shared her excitement and joy in her caption for starting with the initial stages of Unfair and Lovely.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz's Biggest Telugu Blockbuster Films To Watch This Weekend; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.