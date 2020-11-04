Ileana D'Cruz shares b'day celebration pics, says 'thankful to everyone for all the love'

Actress Ileana D’Cruz seems to be really busy with her hectic schedule for her upcoming film Unfair & Lovely in Haryana with Randeep Hooda. The actress recently managed to scoop out some time out of her busy schedule and shared pictures from her 34th birthday which was on November 1. The actress shared a stunning picture, in which she can be seen surrounded by candles and thanked her team for making it extra special amid the pandemic.

Ileana D'Cruz shares birthday pictures

While sharing the pictures, the actress revealed in her post that she was swamped with work, which is why she couldn't post pictures from her birthday festivities earlier. She captioned the pictures and wrote that birthday’s during the pandemic and being away from home was made special on the sets by her team. Apart from this, the actress also informed that the entire team along with her were tested COVID -19 positive. Ileana added in her post, "Also was woken up at midnight for this hence the attire was a fluffy bathrobe. Haha! Also, my birthday was on the 1st but I've been so busy with work only got around to posting now but I'm so, so thankful to everyone for all the love."

The actress who has been working hard to prepare for the role of her upcoming film embraced the new normal for the flick. The actress earlier shared a screenshot of her recent conversation with Randeep Hooda where the two can be seen going in for virtual script reading sessions. The two were seen holding the script in hand as they were all smiles when the screenshots were taken. Sharing the picture to his feed, Randeep Hooda wrote that he has been virtually script reading with Ileana before the shooting of their film begins. He greeted the new normal thus implying the new way things have been going about amid the pandemic in reference to their virtual script reading session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati. The Big Bull was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood films to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. However, the film's release date hasn't been announced yet. (Image credit: Ileana D'Cruz/ Instagram)

