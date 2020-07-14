Ileana D'Cruz Posts Throwback Video And Calls Herself A 'goofball'; Watch

Ileana D'Cruz recently shared a sunny throwback video with her followers online. The actor mentioned in the caption how she missed shooting and called herself a 'goofball'. Take a look at the post and the comments that the star garnered on her post.

Forever Mood

Ileana D'cruz recently posted a small throwback video on her Instagram. The star can be seen in the middle of a photoshoot that is taking place amidst a beautiful resort. Ileana is smiling and posing for the camera. She is sporting a multicoloured long frock with a side split and white heels. She also added a quirky caption about how the video showed her forever mood and this is how she was 90% of the time. Here's her caption - Forever mood. Well...90% of the time (emoji) (#) goofball (#) can't stop won't stop (emoji) (tagged) Namrata H. (emoji)

Many fans and admirers responded to the post. Ileana's friend and fashion designer, who assumably took the video, said - Miss this so much - and fans posted many emojis in the comment sections. Take a look.

Pic Credit: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz is very active on social media and keeps updating her fan with her quirky and positive posts. In the last picture Ileana uploaded on her Instagram, her fans could see monochrome snaps of Ileana being goofy. She is sitting "unladylike" and sporting a different expression in every snap. In the first snap, she is winking, she is then seen smiling and laughing loudly in the next ones. In these pictures, the star is sporting a pant-suit with stripes and looks gorgeous. Here's the post:

She also posted a fun caption with the picture. The caption proves that Illeana only does what she wishes. The actor wrote - Them: For heaven’s sake, sit like a lady! Me (for the billionth time): (emoji)

Many fans and admirers had a positive reaction to this post as well. Many fans thought the actor looked stunning and also commented many emojis on the post. Take a look at all the comments her monochrome pictures garnered:

Pic Credit: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

