Ileana D'cruz Thinks She Should Have Been Born In Cuba, Here's Why

Ileana D’Cruz has been quite active on social media in the last few days. She is regularly posting updates about her life in lockdown on her social media. She is an avid fitness lover and an amazing dancer. The actor is known to dish out pictures of her toned physique for her fans on social media. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a short video of her dancing and mentioned that she should have been born in Cuba.

Ileana D’Cruz recently shared an adorable video on her Instagram story. In the video clip, Ileana D’Cruz is flaunting her perfectly toned physique. She is seen dancing in her gym wear to the tunes of Cuban style music. As she showed her Cuban style dancing skills, she captioned the story as, “I should’ve been born in Cuba” From the looks of her Instagram story, she surely seems effortless in Cuban dance which is why she thought that she should have been born in Cuba. Ileana D’Cruz looked stunning in the monochrome video shared by her.

During the lockdown, Ileana D’Cruz has been interacting with her fans on social media. She recently invited her fans for a fun Q & A session. She wrote on her story, “Been quite some time and I’m relaxed and chilling on the couch so shoot” As she posted this story, a lot of fans replied with cheesy pick-up lines for the stylish Diva. One of the fans came up with, “Do you have a band-aid cause I have just scratched my knee falling for you” Ileana D’Cruz responded to this by saying, “Oh you cheeky” Another fan wrote, “Are you Google because you have everything I am searching for." A smitten Ileana D’Cruz posted this on her story and responded with, “I swear I have never heard these pickup lines before”.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. The 2019 comedy featured an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela among others in pivotal roles. She has been a part of several successful movies in Bollywood like Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom, etc. She will be next seen in the movie The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The movie will be releasing on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

