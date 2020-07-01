Ileana D'Cruz Gives Epic Reply To A Fan Who Asked About Her Relationship Status

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz, on Tuesday night, indulged in a 'Question and answer' session with fans on Instagram. While fans gushed to ask her several questions, a user went on to ask Ileana about her relationship status. The question penned by the user read, "Are you single or in a relationship."

Ileana D'Cruz put on a quirky dog filter and gave a savage reply. Ileana's reply to the user read, "Well aren’t we nosey". She posted a boomerang in which she is seen raising her eyebrows. Take a look at Ileana's witty reply here.

For the unversed, Ileana D'Cruz made many headlines in November 2019, when reports of her split with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone were doing the rounds on the internet. However, the Pagalpanti actor opened up to an entertainment portal and revealed that she doesn't get upset about it. Ileana also added that when a situation like this occurs, people understand the value of family and friends. D'Cruz stated that she had her family and closest friends, who supported her right through it.

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz shared a series of old photographs with her father on Father’s Day. Along with that, she penned a heartwarming note for her father. She penned how her dad taught her to be a strong independent woman and also taught her about kindness. Furthermore, the Pagalpanti actor wrote, " Love you so much Pa. From teaching me to be a strong independent woman to also teaching me about kindness and always staying true to myself, and never losing my individuality no matter where I go. I’m a chip off the old glorious block and proud to be."

What's next for Ileana D'Cruz?

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela among others. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Ileana D'Cruz is all set for an OTT release of her upcoming film, The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The Kookie Gulati directorial is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. The Big Bull will be released on Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah among others.

The Big Bull poster:

