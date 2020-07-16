Ileana D'Cruz's Tanned Look In A Fiery Bikini Makes Varun Dhawan Say 'pool Time Is Best'

Ileana D’Cruz recently posted a bunch of glamourous throwback pictures from the time vacations were a legitimate thing. The actor could be seen getting herself tanned in the sun while being settled on the lounge chair. The post talks about normalcy before the Coronavirus pandemic took over the world. She has been receiving a lot of love in the comments section as her fans find the pictures stunning and her look well-styled.

Ileana D’Cruz’s tanned look

Ileana D’Cruz recently took to social media to share pictures from the time she got a nice tan by relaxing in the sun. She posted three pictures where she could be seen donning a red and black two-piece bikini, which also has a tint of the colour yellow in certain parts. The first picture of the actor is a selfie where she can be seen sitting on the lounge chair and looking right at the camera. She can be seen wearing sunglasses and a small chain with a metal locket. In the second picture, she is seen taking a selfie with her friends who are settled by her side while she smiles. In the third picture posted, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen showing off her well-tanned and fit body with a picture that she took herself.

In the caption, the actor mentioned that the picture is from the time when chilling next to a pool while getting gloriously toasted in the sun was not a big deal. In the hashtags, Ileana D’Cruz has mentioned that the picture has been taken during good times when things were normal. Have a look at the pictures posted on Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram here:

Read Arjun Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Ileana D'Cruz?

Also read Ileana D'Cruz Posts Throwback Video And Calls Herself A 'goofball'; Watch

In the comments section, people can be seen missing the time it was fine to get out of the house with no restrictions. A number of celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri have also dropped a comment as they like the picture posted by Ileana D'Cruz and also believe that pool time is actually the best time. Her fans, on the other hand, can be seen showering some love and affection on the picture.

Ileana D’Cruz has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained through various stunning pictures and videos of herself. She has also been keeping her fans updated on her upcoming film with Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull. She recently shared the poster of the film, which has been directed by Kookie Gulati. She also revealed that the story of the film is about a man who sold dreams to India. Ileana D’Cruz also spoke about how the film will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Read Ileana D'cruz Thinks She Should Have Been Born In Cuba, Here's Why

Also read Ileana D'Cruz Channels Her Inner Boss Lady With These Stunning Photos; Check Them Out

Image Courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.