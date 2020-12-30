Ileana D'Cruz Pens Note On Strength, Says It's Not Always 'big Dramatic Show Of Bravado'

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars are sharing positive posts on social media to spread a ray of hope in these uncertain times. One such celeb is actress Ileana D’Cruz who recently shared a blissful picture on Instagram along with a powerful note while reflecting her thoughts on one’s strength and energy. The actress shared her portrait from one of her recent shoots and defined the meaning of strength which according to her is “uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion.”

Ileana D'Crus shares thoughts on strengths

In the picture, the actress looked absolutely stunning in a gold-green ensemble which came with a dramatic metal neckpiece. She captioned the post and wrote, “Strength isn’t always just a big dramatic show of bravado. It isn’t always a long monologue filled with inspirational words and hard-hitting truths. Sometimes it’s just uncurling yourself up from that ball of tears and lost confusion, cleaning yourself up, and stepping out into the world again. #yougotthis #strength #simplicity.”

Apart from her ravishing beach pictures and stunning selfie, the inspirational post by the actress was well received from her fans and followers. One of her fans wrote, “Loved the jawline goals.” Another user wrote, “Just as beautiful as always.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Another user thanked the actress for the powerful words and wrote, “Perfect words that are much needed in these stressful times.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress sometimes back wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Unfair and Lovely, which she shot with Randeep Hooda. After wrapping up her project in India, Ileana took off to her Texas home to be with her family. Going by the title, it seems that the film Unfair and Lovely will address issues related to colourism and the discrimination people face because of their complexion.

