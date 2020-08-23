Ileana D'cruz Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Stuns More In The White Beach-wear Look?

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Ileana D’Cruz are two of the most popular Bollywood divas on social media. The two keep constantly updating their vacation pictures on Instagram. Going through their Insta feeds, we discovered that both the divas stunned in sizzling white bikinis when they were on a beach vacation. The two divas opted for similar white bikinis for their beach outing. Let's decide whose beach style was more appreciated.

Sara Ali Khan vs Ileana D’cruz: Who slayed the white bikini look?

Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan was on a vacation in the Maldives when she donned this dazzling white swimsuit. The actor made sure that she makes the most of her beach time. Sara Ali Khan also gave a glimpse of her exotic family vacation to her fans through her Instagram posts and updates.

In the picture, Sara can be seen wearing a white thin laced bralette along with a plunging V-neck pattern. She paired her white top with her V-patterned high-waist plain white bottom. She also paired it with a white short floral skirt. Her floral skirt looked amazing with the bralette and made her bikini outfit more dazzling.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a video of herself floating in the azure waters of the Maldives while donning a white bikini. She captioned the video as "If paradise had a colour 🧿💙🌊🐳🐬🧚🏻‍♀️#blueheaven"

Jalpari 🧜🏼‍♀️💙🌊😜

Main Chali.... 🐳🐠🏊‍♀️ 🎥: @munkoali

On the other hand, Ileana D’Cruz also wore a whole white bikini when she was on a vacation at Fiji's Yasawa Islands. At the Turtle Island, Ileana D'cruz stepped out in a frilled white bikini which looked beautiful on her fit body. Ileana D’Cruz wore a top which was an off-shoulder frilled one, which complimented her dazzling neckline.

Along with that, she wore a seamless V-patterned short skirt type bottom. Her skirt also had frills which made her overall look more beautiful. Ileana D’Cruz kept her hair short and side-parted with sleek hair styling. Take a look at Ileana in this super stylish white bikini here-

Dreaming of tan lines, sunshine, palm trees, sea breeze, salt hair ❤️ Photo credit: @andrewkneebonephotography

#beachbum #sunsandsea #nophotoshop #nofilter #nobullshit ✌🏼

