Ileana D'Cruz Channels Her Inner Boss Lady With These Stunning Photos; Check Them Out

Bollywood actor Ileana D’cruz has sent fans in a tizzy with her latest pictures. The actor took to her social media handle where she went on to share some exquisite pics from her photoshoot at home. And along with the pictures, Ileana also shared a caption that will leave fans in splits.

Taking to Instagram, the actor went on to share some stunning monochrome pictures from her photoshoot at home. She is seen posing like a diva in this boss lady avatar. Ileana can be seen sporting three-piece outfit that consisted of a black and white striped pant, coat and a bralette.

She went on to complete the outfit with a middle parting sleek and messy bottom hairdo, well-done brows, dreamy eye makeup and a lip balm. The actor also accessorised her outfit with a statement ring and black high-heels.

Along with these stunning pictures she also went on to give a quirky caption relating it to her pose. She wrote saying “Them: For heaven’s sake, sit like a lady! Me (for the billionth time): ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸”. Check out the post below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Some of them gave laughing emojis with regards to her caption. And some of them went on to laud her for her beauty and this stunning picture. One of them wrote, “Girl you make all the outfits look good.” While the other one wrote, “This is Such a Fantabulous (Fantastic + Fabulous) Pic”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor has been entertaining fans through her social media handle. The avid social media user that she is, Ileana has been sharing several posts on social media making fans go gaga over it. Be it her vacation pics, childhood pics, workout pics, the actor has been sharing it all. She has also been giving glimpses on how she spends her time during the lockdown. Take a look at her recent post.

On the work front

Ileana will next be seen in Kookie Gulati’s Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000. The movie is expected to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, the details of the release date haven't been released yet.

