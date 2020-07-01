Ileana D'Cruz Gives Epic Replies To Cheesy Pick-up Lines On Her Instagram Story

During the current lockdown, a lot of Bollywood actors have taken to stay connected to their fans. Several celebrities are doing live sessions while some are engaged in question and answer sessions on Instagram. Ileana D’Cruz recently did such question and answer session with her fans on Instagram. During her Q & A session, she was in for a pleasant surprise as several fans started using some fun pick-up lines on her. Ileana D’Cruz also enjoyed those lines and she also went on to react to some of them. Here is what she had to say about them.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Gives Epic Reply To A Fan Who Asked About Her Relationship Status

Ileana D'Cruz reacts to pick-up lines

Ileana D’Cruz invited her fans on her Instagram stories for a fun Q & A session. She wrote on her story, “Been quite some time and I’m relaxed and chilling on the couch so shoot” After she posted the story. Fans started to ask her questions while some used pick-up lines. Ileana posted several flirtatious lines on her Instagram story.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Steps Out And Shares Video Of Her Soaking In Sun; See Here

One Instagram user wrote, “Do you have a band-aid cause I have just scratched my knee falling for you” Ileana D’Cruz responded to this by saying, “Oh you cheeky”

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ileana D'Cruz Says 'it’s Ok To Not Be Ok' In Heartfelt Post

Another fan wrote, “Are you Google because you have everything I am searching for." A smitten Ileana D’Cruz shared this on her story and responded with, “I swear I have never heard these pickup lines before”.

One more fan came up with a Star Wars reference and wrote, “Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me" Ileana D’Cruz also responded on this with a smiling selfie and wrote, “Seriously you guys."

Also Read | Ileana D’Cruz Talks About Prioritising Mental Health And Her Life In Quarantine

One user praised her looks and said, “You are so beautiful that you made me forget my pickup line” Ileana D’Cruz responded to this by saying, “Pickup lines are overrated. Just be you.” During her Q& A session she was also asked what does she do when someone tries to flirt with her. Ileana D’Cruz said that she often says something inappropriate or awkward that will mostly make them both uncomfortable.

On the work front

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The movie had an ensemble cast which included John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela among others. She is all set for the OTT release of her next movie Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The Big Bull will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.