Ileana D'Cruz Steps Out And Shares Video Of Her Soaking In Sun; See Here

Actor Ileana D’Cruz recently posted a video of her enjoying the sun. The actor was seen lying down on her back as she stared at the camera with one hand on her face. The sun was seen shining bright in the frame. Ileana D’Cruz was seen wearing a black noodle-strap top in the video.

She captioned the picture, “Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again ☀️”. Not to miss, Ilean’s white-painted nails and no makeup face that made her look even more gorgeous. The actor’s fans in a huge number praised her by dropping heart and love emoticons. Check out the post.

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback Picture With A Kid Is All Kinds Of Adorable

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, in the recent past, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram account to share adorable monochrome pictures with a kid.

These pictures have captured everyone's attention and fans are loving these throwback pictures posted by the actor. Ileana D'Cruz captioned the picture as "Best. Throwback. Ever. And it’s not even a Thursday. #mykoala ugh my heart! He was so small!!!". In the picture, Ileana D'Cruz is wearing a cute checkered shirt and she was enjoying her quality time playing with a kid.

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Chiseled Body After Work-out Session, Calls Pants 'unforgiving'

On the work front

Ileana D’Cruz is seemingly on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. The actor was last seen in Pagalpanti, which chronicles the story of a group from India, as they set out on a vacation to only have their trip turn into a patriotic mission.

Starring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles, the much-loved movie hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. The movie stars Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles.

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz Goes On A Virtual Date With Her Girl Gang Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Meanwhile, Ileana is going to be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The Big Bull is a new movie starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and this movie brings back the Bol Bachchan duo after a long time. The shoot of the movie has begun and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to be released.

The Big Bull is more or less based on the life of Harshad Mehta, who is an infamous stockbroker and was arrested for crimes related to finance. The movie is based on real events that occurred between the years 1990 and 2000. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film is reportedly scheduled to hit the big screens in October of 2020.

Also Read| Fan Asks, 'How To Deal With My Fiance During Periods?'; Ileana D'Cruz' Reply Is Incredible

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.