Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ileana D'Cruz Says 'it’s Ok To Not Be Ok' In Heartfelt Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent the Bollywood film industry along with the fans of the actor in a complete shock. Many Bollywood celebrities poured out their hearts and thoughts on their social media profiles, talking about Sushant, remembering him and also offering their condolences. Ileana D’Cruz penned gut-wrenching post and shared on her Instagram, talking about the sorrow and reality of human life.

Ileana D’Cruz’s painful post

Ileana D’Cruz added a picture of some words that she has penned after hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor first shared how she has cried a lot for the whole day and has had an emotional day. She then offered her condolences to Rajput’s family, friends and loved ones. She then talked about how she wants to say a lot of things.

D’Cruz writes about how as humans, everyone is so misunderstood. Suffering through sadness and pain, people still manage to smile and put a brave face. Many toss aside the pain that it is eating up a person from the inside. When no one is looking, Ileana D'Cruz writes, one crumbles and collapses.

Ileana D'Cruz sent out a plea to everyone and asked them to be kind as the world needs kindness. She also said how empathy and love are also important. In the end, she shared how people can just be kind even if they do understand someone’s problems. She writes:

We are human. We are flawed.

It’s ok to not be ok.

It’s not ok to stay that way.

It’s not weakness to ask for help.

You are not alone.

I know that feeling all too well...

And I’m not here to preach...

About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had a wonderful career and was one of the most famous names of both the television and film industry. The actor’s claim-to-fame was the show Pavitra Rishta, where he starred alongside Ankita Lokhande. He stepped into the Bollywood film industry with the movie Kai Po Che. His other famous movies include Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya, and Raabta. His supporting role in the movie PK was also highly appreciated by fans. The highlight of his career became the role of the Indian cricket team's ex-captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the movie M. S. Dhoni- The Untold Story. Sushant was soon to be seen in the movie Dil Bechara, a Bollywood rendition of the movie The Fault In Our Stars alongside Sanjana Singh.

(Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram)

