Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her first encounter with music and the impact the art form had in her life. She also shed light on how music was pivotal to her while growing up and the things she was told due to her talent in music. The actor had spoken exclusively to Pinkvilla and revealed a number of interesting facts about her life in the interview. Take a look at the details revealed in the throwback interview-

Ileana D'Cruz reveals details of her very first encounter with music

In the interview, Ileana D'Cruz talked about her first job, first paycheck and a number of other “firsts” that she encountered throughout her life. She eventually went on to speak about her love for music and the impact it had. A question came along where the actor was asked about her first rendezvous with music to which she replied that music has always been in her life. Further on, she revealed that when she was young, she was always told that she could sing before she could speak. Thus the actor shared this marvellous connection she had to the art form. The actor has been a fan favourite for a number of years, in Bollywood as well as in music space. Ileana D'Cruz has featured in a music video with Atif Aslam. Back in 2017, the singer released a single titled Pehli Dafa, in which the actor made her appearance.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was seen in the film Pagalpanti playing the role of Sanjana. The film received mixed reviews at the box office by fans and critics alike. Her next film however has created tremendous buzz among her fans as she will be essaying the role of Sucheta Dalal in the film The Big Bull. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of this film. Ileana D'Cruz will also be seen in a yet unnamed role, for the film Unfair & Lovely. Fans of the actor are thus quite excited to see the actor in her upcoming projects.

