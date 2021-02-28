Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Unmissable Skincare Tip That She Got From Her Mother

In an interview with Be Beautiful, The Big Bull actress Ileana D'cruz has revealed a few skincare secrets that are pure gold for anyone who wants beautiful skin. One of these secrets happened to be from her mother's skincare routine that she used on Ileana and that the actor later incorporated into her skincare regime.

Also Read| Lara Dutta And Ileana D'Cruz Post Their 'sunshine Clicks'; Their Fans Clearly Thrilled

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz Turns Up The Heat With Her Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her 'scintillating'

Ileana D'cruz's mother's skincare remedy

When asked about the one skincare tip that she had learned from her mom, the Rustom actress revealed that she was always an outdoor person and tanned very easily. As a result of this, her mother would use 'Chana Atta' and 'Malai' and use the mixture on her as a scrub. Ileana also said that it also softens up your skin. Who would have thought that the secret to Ileana's great skin lies in such easily accessible ingredients at home?

Ileana D'cruz's makeup mantra

When asked about her makeup mantra, the actor said, "I think makeup should be something that enhances what's already there." She further said, "It shouldn't be something that covers you or masks you or conceals you because you're beautiful as is, and it should just enhance your beauty." It was undeniably one of the most insightful and thoughtful things said about makeup, and fans completely agree.

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz's 'Rustom' And Other Movies That Are Based On The Navy Life

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz Reveals The First Time When Her Family Told Her That She's 'made It Big'

Ileana D'cruz's other beauty secrets

When asked about the one beauty rule that Ileana swears by, she said, "Never sleep with the makeup on." Further, the actor went on to talk about how her nighttime routine skincare routine is all about moisturising her skin, but sunscreen is what she resorts to during the day always without fail. She added by saying that a lot of us forget to use sunscreen, but it is crucial. She later said that her go-to beauty products were moisturiser and lip balm.



These beauty secrets are certainly very insightful and are sure to get you closer to the skin you want. No wonder the actress has such desirable skin, given the secrets her mother has passed on to her and the mantras that she lives by.

Also Read| Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Details Of Her Very First Encounter With Music

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.