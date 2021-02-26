Lara Dutta And Ileana D'Cruz Post Their 'sunshine Clicks'; Their Fans Clearly Thrilled

Posting ‘sunkissed’ pictures on social media has become a trend among celebrities. Many Bollywood celebrities posts these pictures quite often on their Instagram handles and their followers respond well to them. Similar pictures have been posted by actors Lara Dutta and Ileana D’Cruz on Instagram, along with witty captions. Both Lara and Ileana actively post their pictures on social media and coincidentally, both of them have shared their ‘sunshine’ pictures on Instagram at the same time. Their posts took no time in receiving pleased reactions from their fans, as they sent their compliments.

Lara Dutta and Ileana D’Cruz share their ‘sunshine clicks’

While Lara Dutta posted a candid picture of herself under sunlight, Ileana posted a ‘sunkissed selfie’. Lara is seen enjoying the sun with a pair of shades on, with her candid pose getting captured on the camera. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Sunshine state of mind”. Her followers praised her look in the photo by calling her the ‘sunshine’, along with other compliments. Lara Dutta’s Instagram shows more such ‘sunshine’ photos posted by her at regular intervals.

Image courtesy: Lara Dutta's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Turns Up The Heat With Her Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her 'scintillating'

On the other hand, Ileana posted a simple selfie of herself, as sunlight hits her face. The picture also shows a glimpse of the clear sky, with the actor mentioning it in her caption which reads, “Sun shiny days and squinty happy eyes”. Expectedly, her followers also sent their pleased reactions in the comments, complimenting her looks. Quite similar to Lara, Ileana’s Instagram also has a number of other ‘sinkissed’ pictures in the feed.

Image courtesy: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Reveals The First Time When Her Family Told Her That She's 'made It Big'

Ileana D’Cruz has featured in several films in the last few years, with many of them having received considerable success. Some of her most popular films include Baadshaho, Rustom, Main Tera Hero, Barfi and more. She will be next seen in The Big Bull and Unfair and Lovely. Meanwhile, Lara Dutta is all set to star in the upcoming film Bell Bottom, which stars Akshay Kumar. She has worked in many hit films such as Don 2, No Entry, Housefull and others. She was last seen in the series Hundred.

ALSO READ: Lara Dutta Attends Friend's Wedding With Husband Mahesh Bhupathi And Daughter, See Pics

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Shares Videos From Her Spa Day With Her 'Mommadoo': Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.