Ileana D'Cruz's 'Rustom' And Other Movies That Are Based On The Navy Life

Ileana D'Cruz's Rustom starring the 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar shares glimpses of the Indian Navy life. Similarly, there are many movies including The Ghazi Attack that are not only based on the Indian Navy but also show the true ordeal that every navy officer and his/ her family may have to go through. From Rustom, The Ghazi Attack to Tum Haseen Main Jawan

Here are some movies that show the life of an Indian Navy Officer —

Rustom

Of all Ileana D'Cruz movies, Rustom sees Ileana in a highly pivotal role. The movie is partly based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case. In the movie, a naval officer's wife has an affair with the officer's best friend, which enrages him and causes him to shoot his best friend. The story slowly unfolds as the truth of the officer's wife and best friend gets revealed. Rustom was released on August 12, 2016.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Turns Up The Heat With Her Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her 'scintillating'

Tum Haseen Main Jawaan

Tum Haseen Main Jawaan is a 1970s movie that revolves around a Navy officer who hides a child from getting killed. The child's grandfather passes away leaving all his fortune for the child and his mother. The infant's uncle could inherit the wealth if not claimed by the infant and his mother by a certain date. So he plots to kill the infant to have all the wealth for himself. The child gets rescued by a Navy Officer who hides him from his greedy uncle.

Anarkali

Mollywood's romantic thriller Anarkali is based on an Indian Navy Officer who returns home after being suspended from the Navy for having an affair with the commanding and flag officer's daughter who was a minor. On his trip to Kavaratti, Lakshadweep the ex-officer continues to pine over his relationship with the girl with whom he loses contact. He tries to find her brother who works in Lakshadweep to get in touch with her again.

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz Spilled The Beans About The First Time She Wore A Saree

The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack or Ghazi is a Telugu movie based on events inspired by the Indo-Pakistani Naval War of 1971. An executive officer and his team are sent on a mission to track and destroy a Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi which enters Indian waters, illegally. The team must spend a total of 18 days underwater in the Indian submarine INS Vikrant for their mission.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Shares Videos From Her Spa Day With Her 'Mommadoo': Watch

Ulavuthurai

Ulavuthurai is based on the story of a Navy officer who goes undercover as an ordinary car driver to investigate several murders at sea. The movie released on January 14, 1998 stars Vijayakanth in the lead role next to Meena. Kootathil Oruthan actor Nancy Jennifer played the role of Vijayakanth's daughter in the movie.

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz Opened Up About First Autograph She Gave & Interaction With The Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.