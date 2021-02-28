Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Why She Rejected Several Films Post The Release Of 'Pagalpanti'

Ileana D'Cruz revealed in a recent interview that she had rejected a number of films post the release of Pagalpanti in 2019. The actor spoke extensively about the films she would like to do and the reason for her rejecting a number of films at a time. The actor also shed light on her upcoming film and spoke about how her choices have affected her decision when it comes to picking certain projects that she would like to be a part of.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals her reason for rejecting a number of films

Speaking about the films she rejected, Ileana told Pinkvilla that she was offered four films after Pagalpanti, however, she herself did not want to act in those films. The actor said that usually, it had something to do with the story, cast or simply the director whom she wasn't comfortable with. She also added that she just did not want to do films one after the other to just be working to be seen. The actor said that she is more focused on doing the work that she finds interesting or telling stories that interest her the most.

Ileana D'Cruz also said that the movies she rejected had good potential and called them great films. However, she personally did not feel something was right about those movies and hence rejected them. The actor also said that she does not want to do films for the sake of it and rather wants to tell interesting stories through it. She concluded by saying that she would rather wait and do a film that interests her rather than come on board for just any kind of project.

Ileana D'Cruz will be seen next in the much-awaited film The Big Bull. The film will see Ileana D'Cruz in a pivotal role along with Abhishek Bachchan who will be seen playing the titular character in the movie. The movie is directed by Kookie V Gulati and said to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta. Besides that, Ileana will also be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in Unfair and Lovely.

