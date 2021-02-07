Ileana D'cruz Reveals Her First Fangirl Moment With Iconic Pop Star. Guess Who Is It!

Actor Ileana D'cruz once had a 'fangirl moment' in her life. While talking to an entertainment portal Pinkvilla, she revealed various 'First-time' incidents. The actor is also quite active on her social media and is often seen making memes on herself. Read further ahead to know all about Ileana D'cruz's first fangirl moment.

Ileana D'cruz's fangirl moment with an iconic pop star

While talking to the publication, she revealed that the first fangirl moment she had was with singer Ed Sheeran. She took some time to answer but said that she sort of became 'girly' when she saw Ed Sheeran for the first time. She further added that when she saw him, she went, "Oh my God! That's Ed Sheeran!".

Further in the interview, she was asked about the first autograph. She revealed that a random person came up to her when she was doing an ad shoot. She was 16 years old when she gave her first autograph. She was further asked about her first crush. She took some time to think and replied that it was her neighbour when she was 12 years old. She mentioned that the person did not like her back. D'Cruz also revealed that she had her first kiss on screen.

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut with the Telugu-language film, Devadasu, in the year 2006. She then worked in movies like Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008), Kick (2009) and Julayi (2012). She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi (2012) alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She, later on, worked in movies like Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017) and Raid (2018).

The actor will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair and Lovely which is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India. Apart from that, the actor will also feature alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the movie The Big Bull. Have a look at Ileana D'Cruz' Instagram post where she shared a picture of her character from the movie. She will be playing the role of a business journalist inspired by Sucheta Dalal.

(Image source: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram (@ileana_official))

