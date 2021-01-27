Mira Kapoor Says She's 'looking For Magic', Husband Shahid Kapoor Drops Adorable Comment

On Tuesday, Mira Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos from her trip to Goa. Mira donned a red-blue dress while she posed amid the greenery. Kapoor also tied a neat hair-bun and flaunted her back. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "Look for the magic in every moment." As soon as her husband, Shahid Kapoor, stumbled upon her post, he was quick to drop a lovable comment. Shahid wrote, "I see it in your eyes", and soon fans swooned over the duo's social media PDA. Apart from Shahid, many also complimented Mira's look and dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, "Absolutely Stunning, love the dress."

Mira Kapoor's Goa photos

Also Read | ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’: Divyenndu Shares Intriguing Poster Of His Upcoming Patriotic Drama

Earlier, Mira posted another set of pictures from The Postcard Hotel, Goa. She held an umbrella, wore her flashy sunglasses, and posed for the camera. "Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira," she wrote. Soon, Shahid was one of the firsts to drop his comment. He wrote, "Poser alert. Looking swish my love. Effortless." Masaba Gupta was curious to look at Mira's entire outfit. She wrote, "Showwwww me the dress full."

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Expresses Gratitude To 'The White Tiger' Team, Thanks Fans For Their Love

Shahid never fails to compliment his wife on Instagram. In an interview with Vogue, Mira spoke about how she changed her dressing after she came down to Mumbai and also talked about how Shahid never failed to compliment her. She remarked that she's picked up on the way of life, and the way of dressing in Mumbai. She recalled that she first time wore a pair of ripped jeans after she got married and added that Shahid helped her ease up a lot.

Also Read | Shraddha Srinath Takes On Misogyny As She Wishes Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal On Wedding

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Jersey. He wrapped up the shoot in 2020 and penned a heartfelt note for his team. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Wishes For The Duo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.