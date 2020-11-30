Khesari Lal Yadav's Latest Song 'Meethi Jalebi' Goes Viral, Crosses 2 Million Views

Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest music video, Meethi Jalebi, if viewership numbers are to go by, has become a viral sensation amongst Indian YouTube video viewers. The music video was released by Zee Music through their official YouTube channel five days ago as of this writing.

Meethi Jalebi, as things stand right now, has been viewed almost two and a half million times. It has garnered more than 75,000 likes on YouTube. Meethi Jalebi is the latest addition to the list of Khesari Lal Yadav's songs.

Also Read: Khesari Lal Yadav Releases New Song 'Haali Se Laali Dekhail'; Fans Call Him 'Diamond Star'

Here is the Meethi Jalebi full song for all to see:

The music video sees the Bhojpuri actor/singer/model in a quintessential boy-meets-girl and boy-impresses-girl format. Throughout the video, the actor could be seen dancing and singing alongside her co-star and co-singer, Antra Singh Priyanka. Khesari Lal Yadav, throughout the video, can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with black prints on it.

Meanwhile, Antra Singh Priyanka can be seen wearing a red cotton top and a leather skirt. The leads are accompanied by background dancers and during the times that they are left alone, the duo could be seen having a conversation by a tree bark.

Also Read: Khesari Lal Yadav's New Song Hits 1 Million Views In Couple Of Hours: Watch Video

About Khesari Lal Yadav:

Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular actor, singer, and model who is known for his work in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Khesari Lal Yadav entered the realm of films and TV in the year 2012. Yadav gained an unparalleled level of stardom after his breakthrough role in 2012’s Saajan Chale Sasural.

Also Read: New Bhojpuri Songs 2020: Kesari Lal And Kajal's 'Kamar Load Sahi Na' Is A Smashing Hit

In a span of nine years, Khesari Lal Yadav has worked in more than 40 films and has numerous music videos to his credit. Some of his songs are festival themed. The list of some of the most popular Khesari Lal Yadav's songs includes a number that is simply titled “2”, “Red Lipstick”, “Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi” and “Lover Se Shadi”.

Most recently, Khesari Lal Yadav was seen in a video of his 2020 Chhath Pooja song, 'Haali Se Laali Dekhail'. The Chhath Pooja song saw the actor and singer dancing on a stage while the Chhath Pooja processions were underway. The Chhath Pooja video, as of this writing, has garnered nearly 2 million views on Wave Music’s YouTube channel. The song itself was streamed over 800,000 times and approximately 1.1 million people, as per the numbers on YouTube, have viewed the video thus far.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Evicted; Angry Twitterati Call It "unfair"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.