'Flawsome' Nia Sharma Raises A Toast To An 'awesome' Beach Body, See Picture

Nia Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself on a beach. The actor was seen raising a glass as she posed for the camera while flaunting her “flaws”. She captioned the post as, “So Flawsome.. Cheers to our flaws and still being awesome” and is seen wearing a powder blue bikini suit. She has been clicked from behind, where she is raising a glass to "flaws and still being awesome”. Check out the picture of Nia Sharma that is doing the rounds on Instagram below.

Nia Sharma raises a toast to her 'flaws' and 'being awesome'

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions. A number of people showered the Jamai Raja actor with love and regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous other people complimented how good she looked in the recent post. Many other fans also commented that the actor has a flawless body and she should flaunt it more often. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey photos

Nia Sharma recently took the internet by storm when she posted a picture alongside Jamai 2.0 actor Ravi Dubey. The actor sizzled in a bikini as she gave a glimpse of her new show, Jamai 2.0 to her fans on social media. She was seen donning a black bikini with a crochet neckline and left her hair open with beach and sunset as the backdrop of the picture.

Nia Sharma's Jamai 2.0

Nia Sharma’s Jamai 2.0 is an upcoming web series that will see Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma back on the screen together. The two have previously been seen in Jamai Raja that aired from 2014 till 2016. The series is available to watch on ZEE5.

Jamai 2.0 is a drama series and is a tale about revenge and interpersonal relationships of all the characters with multiple points of conflict. The series is directed by Aarambh Singh and is a sequel to the popular TV series Jamai Raja. The series stars Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur.

