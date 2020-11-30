'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Rehearses On 'Deedar De' With Pooja, Asks 'Are We Ready?'

On Sunday night, Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and dropped a video in which Pooja Banerjee and she were dancing to the beats of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha's peppy song, Deedar De, from Chhalaang. It looked like the duo was practising for their performance at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. While Shraddha pulled off jeggings and a flowy top, Pooja sported gym-pants with a basic tee. Sharing the video, Arya wrote, "Are we ready to get on the stage yet?! @poojabanerjeee #NachMates."

As soon as Shraddha Arya's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Amazing girls", whereas another fan penned, "Very beautiful". As soon as Pooja Banerjee stumbled upon the video, she replied with a comment that read, "Imagine this was just our impromptu dance session wonder what we'll do when we are fully ready with the steps."

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha dances with Pooja

Also Read | John Lennon Had Asked Cliff Richard To Delay Release Of His Single, Recalls Latter

Shraddha Arya recently won the Gold Style And Glamour Award for being the Most Glamorous TV Personality. She shared an array of photos and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. In one of the pics, she was seen posing with Arjun Bijlani and Mohsin Khan.

Shraddha wrote that for her, style and glamour has a lot to do with her inner confidence. "Belief in yourself and a disregard for anyone else’s opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You’re glamorous!

Thank You, Gold (Style & Glamour) Awards for calling me the "Most Glamorous Tv Personality", I think you’re too Kind!

Picture Credit: Kanika Mann," she added.

Also Read | 'Proud Member Of Canadian Army': Polar Bear Promoted To Master Corporal On Her Birthday

While Shraddha plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. As per the recent episode updates of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta seems to be very angry with Sherlyn and also thinks of slapping her. Mahira makes the matter worst after she sides with Sherlyn. Preeta breaks into tears but doesn't lose hope. Shristi on the other hand, asks Sarla to reveal the truth to get out of jail, however, in vain.

Also Read | Sana Khan Shares Post-wedding Pictures In Green Sharara Outfit, Steps Out For A Drive

Also Read | 'Blue Tide' Spotted At Juhu Beach; Here's What Causes This Natural Phenomenon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.