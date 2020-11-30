Keerthy Suresh Reveals One Lesson She Has Learnt While Filming 'Rang De'; Read Details

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram yesterday on November 29, 2020, to share an amusing picture. She also mentioned in her caption one of the recent lessons she has learned during her Rang De filming. Read further aheadto know more details about her post and what her followers have to say.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Set To Appear In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Next, Will Join Shoot In January '21

Keerthy Suresh on the one lesson she learnt during Rang De filming

Keerthy Suresh on Sunday, November 29 shared on her Instagram a picture of her taking a nap at the sets. She is sitting on a chair, and has her eyes covered by a handkerchief while director Venky Atluri and actor Nithiin pose for the camera. Suresh mentioned how she has learned the lesson of never sleeping on sets and how the other two are jealous of her getting to sleep. She also claimed that 'revenge' will be taken for clicking such a picture.

She wrote along with the picture, “Lesson learnt to never sleep in the middle of the sets! Jealous, aren’t you? @actor_nithiin @venky_atluri. Revenge shall be taken!”, followed by a devil emoji and the hashtag #TeamRangDe. The post has received 544 likes since it has been posted and several of her fans have commented on the post. Take a look at the comments here.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Reveals Reason Behind Her Recent Weight-loss Transformation

On the work front

Recently, the actor was seen in the Telugu drama film, titled Miss India, which was directed and written by Narendra Nath. Keerthy played the lead role of Manasa Samyuktha in the movie alongside Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu. The film has been bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under his banner East Coast Productions. It was slated to release on April 17, 2020 but got pushed due to the COVID pandemic, and was finally released on Netflix on November 4, 2020, along with Malayalam and Tamil dubbed versions.

In 2020, she will also star in Good Luck Sakhi playing the titular role of Sakhi. Two more of her projects coming up in 2021 are Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Rang De, where she plays the role of Aarcha and Anu respectively. Saani and Annaatthe are two other projects lined up for her.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh's Latest Pic Depicts Her Love For Tea; Proves Her Priority Is Chai Over Guy

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Gives A Witty Reply When A Fan Asks About Her Relationship Status

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.