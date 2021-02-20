Ileana D'Cruz Turns Up The Heat With Her Bikini Picture, Fans Call Her 'scintillating'

On Feb 20, Ileana D'Cruz shared a throwback picture from her old vacation trip to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself chilling on the beach. Sharing her bikini picture on social media, Ileana said that somedays she is not sure of herself but still moves forward. As mentioned in the actor's post, D'Cruz was vacationing at the Munjoh Ocean Resort. Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post.

Ileana on the beach of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In the above Instagram post, Ileana D'Cruz stunned in a black swimsuit. She wrapped her bikini outfit with a black and white lining design sarong. Ileana also sported a black cap with her beach attire. Sharing the above photo on social media, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "On days I’m not so sure of myself...still moving forward ðŸ‘£ one little baby step at a time ♥ï¸ @munjoh.ocean.resort" in her caption.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Ileana D'Cruz commented on the actor's photo. One of the users wrote, "pretty you", while another added, "Love u #cursh @ileana_official". Another fan added, "Nice...after long time". A fan commented on Ileana D'Cruz post, "illena you looking so beautiful and pretty". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Ileana D'Cruz on the work front

Ileana was last seen in 2019's action-comedy flick, Pagalpanti. The film stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. It is helmed by Anees Bazmee.

For her next, the actor has bagged two films in her kitty. Namely, The Big Bull and Unfair & Lovely. Reportedly, Ileana has wrapped up shooting for both of these films.

The Big Bull is a biopic based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life involving his financial crimes. It features Abhishek Bachchan as Mehta. The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats and Ram Kapoor. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, it is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Unfair & Lovely is a social comedy starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz. Helmed by Balwinder Singh, this film talks about India’s obsession with fair skin. It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India.

