Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Why She Wanted To Work With John Abraham In A Comedy

Ileana D’Cruz was seen playing the lead opposite John Abraham in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti and we all loved the quirky duo in the romantic comedy. This was the actress’ first film with john, who had already offered her roles in some movies he had produced. In an old interview, Ileana can be seen talking about her relationship with Johan and reveal why she wanted to work with him in a comedy film.

In the interview, the duo can be seen talking about their relationship which started with John meeting her first after the premiere of one of Ileana’s movies. However, John goes on to say that she forgot the meeting and told him that they hadn’t met earlier on the sets of their first movie. Even though the two are neighbours, they admitted that they had never met before their movie together.

A joyful Ileana said that the duo really wanted to work together, and the opportunity was perfect. She said to the interviewer that, John had offered her films, but she wanted to do a comedy film with him before exploring any other genre. She added that he was absolutely funny and cute in Dostana. She further revealed that she wanted to be in such a film where I could experience that, and thankfully, their first movie together turned out a comedy outing.

Adding to her fun observations, she said, “while working together, I realised that he’s child-like. He wanted to go over the lines repeatedly before shooting. Looking at his enthusiasm, I was game for it, too.” She said that John’s character is serious when needed but is funny and enthusiastic all other times. She also said that their film together was chaotic and they danced a lot on the sets.

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz is best known for appearing in Telugu and Hindi films. She made her Telugu film debut in 2006 with Devadasu. Further, in 2012, D'Cruz made her huge Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's film, Barfi! The actor has also worked in a couple of Tamil films.

Currently, on the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the action-comedy film, Pagalpanti. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. It released on Nov 22, 2019.

For her upcoming, Ileana D'Cruz has two films bagged in her kitty. She will also be seen in The Big Bull. This drama flick stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah, and Lekha Prajapati. Ileana also boats the cast ensemble of social comedy film, Unfair & Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda.

