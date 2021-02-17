Ileana D'Cruz's Note To Self Explains Why She Isn't Happy With Her Cleaning Session

Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram stories to share a note to self. In the note, she mentioned that she did a good cleaning session and thought it would make her feel better but it didn't. She later explained why one shouldn’t do the cleaning while PMSing. She also listed the aftereffects for the same.

Ileana D'Cruz's latest note to self

Ileana did a cleaning session to help battle the jet lag but it didn't help. She shared a clip in which she was seen resting on the couch, all tired wearing a tee and no makeup. She added a caption that had a note to self. The note read that one must not clean when PMSing as they would break things and then proceed to lose their mind. Instead, for the safety of their belongings, they should eat pizza and park themselves on the couch.

A few days ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a video she captured on her day off. She tagged her mother and mentioned that she is spending time with her at the spa. She was seen enjoying her hair spa while lying on the chair. She also wore a facemask as a preventive measure for COVID-19. In her caption, she said, “A little bit of pampering with the mommadoo @samiradcruz.” Take a look at some of the comments on Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post.

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

Ileana D'Cruz made her debut with the Telugu-language film, Devadasu in the year 2006. Later, she worked in films such as Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick and Julayi. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Barfi in 2012 alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She has appeared in other Bollywood films such as Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid and more.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Unfair and Lovely. The film is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and will star Randeep Hooda and Ileana in the lead. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The story is said to be based on the scam by Harshad Mehta. She will be playing the role of a business journalist in the film inspired by Sucheta Dalal.

