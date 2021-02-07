When Ileana D'Cruz Spilled The Beans About The First Time She Wore A Saree

Indian actor Ileana D'cruz predominantly works in South Indian cinema. She gained huge popularity for her role in the Bollywood blockbuster film Barfi in 2012. The film was directed by Anurag Basu and she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. In one of her interviews which was based on her 'first-time' experiences, she revealed details about the first time she wore a saree.

The first time Ileana D'Cruz wore a saree

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when they asked about her 'first-time' experiences she spilled the beans of her first-time wearing a saree. She revealed she was 16 when she wore a saree for the first time. She said she wore it during a small fashion show in Goa. When asked about the first designer clothing she bought she said she doesn't remember. She stated she does not fixate much on designers and she may have bought it during one of her shoots.

Ileana D'cruz's Videos and Photos

Ileana D'cruz is an avid social media user and has a massive fan following of 13 million users on Instagram. She often shares her travel diaries, her workout routine, and her photo shoots with her followers. Her captions are usually hilarious and she often cracks up her followers with her subtle humour. A couple of weeks ago, she posted an "expectation vs reality" photo that gave her followers a good laugh. She shared a video of her smiling in the sunlight and another picture of her frowning upon morning. Even though she was supposed to look messy, her followers couldn't help but compliment her gorgeous looks. Check out Illeana D'cruz's Instagram post and comments-

Ileana D'Cruz's Movies

After gaining popularity in Barfi she starred in a bunch of hit Bollywood movies including Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, and Raid. On the work front, she will be appearing in the crime thriller drama Big Bull directed by Kooki Gulati. The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgan and will star Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, Varun Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and many more. The film is based on the real story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life that involves his financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The film was supposed to have a theatrical premiere but due to pandemic, it will soon be released on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform worldwide.

