Randeep Hooda & Ileana To Star In A Movie Around Social Stigma 'Unfair & Lovely'

Bollywood has been an evolving film industry. It has been observed that filmmakers nowadays have started making bold choices of picking up social issues or addressing stigmas in our Indian society and portraying it on the silver screen. Continuing the trend of making films about social stigmas around beauty, writers Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar are making a film that will star Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Shares Post Of An Elephant Being Shot At In Karnataka; Culprits Nabbed

Randeep Hooda to romance Ileana D'Cruz in a quirky comic-thriller

It has been reported that actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz would be pairing up together on the silver screen for the first time for a film titled Unfair and Lovely. The story is set in the districts of Haryana and Ileana would be portraying the role of a dusky young woman named Lovely. Her character would be seen struggling and battling with deep-rooted societal prejudices against fair skin or lighter skin tones. The film is a comedy thriller film.

When Ileana D’Cruz was asked by a media portal about the same, Ileana revealed that she is very excited that she landed the role and described it as a very relatable character. She said that she is aware that the character needs to be portrayed with a lot of sensitivity and she assured her fans that the movie will leave them with a smile.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Recuperating After Injury On 'Radhe' Sets

Actor Randeep Hooda who has always been seen in intense roles was equally thrilled about working in a genre he has never done before. Last seen in a special role in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2020, the actor has reportedly started shooting for Unfair and Lovely in Karnal, Haryana. The movie is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and is being produced by his banner, Movie Tunnel Productions.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Reveals That Salman Khan Requested Him To Play The Villain In 'Radhe'; Read

Also Read | Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram To Make Their Rumoured Relationship Official?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.