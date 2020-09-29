Ileana D'Cruz's Skincare Routine Goes Wrong As The 'face Id Fails To Recognise Her'

On September 29, actor Ileana D'Cruz took to her social media and shared a boomerang video on the story session of her Instagram handle. The video was shot in a monochrome format, in which Ileana was seen taking care of her face skin as she applied a face pack. Ileana was seen rolling her eyes in the boomerang video. Instagramming it for her 12.9M followers, Ileana wrote, "Face ID don't recognise me". Scroll down to take a peek into Ileana D'Curz's recent Instagram story.

Ileana D'Cruz's skincare goes wrong

A peek into Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram

Interestingly, the Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actor is an active social media user as she keeps her fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. The media feed on the actor's Instagram handle is flooded with numerous stunning self-portraits. On the other side, during the nationwide lockdown, D'Cruz often gave major fitness goals to her followers as she gave a sneak-peek into her workout sessions.

On the other side, talking about her recent Instagram post, the Main Tera Hero actor shared an adorable picture of her, in which she is seen sporting a casual look in a blue shirt. Captioning her post, she termed it as "Melancholy" along with a blue-heart. The post managed to garner more than 135k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. Many of her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons with compliments such as "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

Talking about the professional front of the 33-year-old actor, she was last seen in a multi-starrer comedy film, Pagalpanti. The Anees Bazmee directorial featured John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. The film, released in November 2019, failed to attract footfalls at the BO.

Meanwhile, the actor has been preparing for the release of her crime-drama flick, The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the upcomer will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Durgesh Kumar in lead characters. The plot of the crime-thriller movie will revolve around the significant stock market scam that happened between the 1980s and the 1990s.

