NCB Raids Comedian Bharti Singh-husband Haarsh's Residence In Mumbai In Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbaachiyaa’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. As per sources, some amount of cannabis was recovered from her residence. The artist couple have now been summoned by the investigating agency for questioning.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's residence raided by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was also present during the raid at Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's residence in Andheri west. Raids are also underway at three different places at the moment like Andheri, Lokhandwala and Versova. The raids had started in the morning itself.

The star couple has been summoned by the NCB and they will questioned on how they procured the narcotics.

A drug peddler had been arrested on Friday night in the suburbs. The raids that took place at Bharti-Haarsh's residence and the other venues were conducted on the basis of this information.

Bharti Singh is one of the most well-known names in the world of Television, having worked for over a decade in various popular shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, among others. She is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

She has also worked in films like Khiladi 786 and Sanam Re.

Her husband Harssh Limbaachiyaa is a screenwriter and producer. The couple has also made joint appearances in shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The NCB had started its investigation in Mumbai after links of numerous stars emerged in the investigation. Numerous celebrities had been questioned, the residences of some were raided and some were even arrested.

