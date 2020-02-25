Kareena Kapoor Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues About Love From Her Films; Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. She has garnered the attention of the audience through her charm, wit and her acting skills. Right from sharing her size-zero trend to posing for some beautiful pregnancy pictures, the actor has done it all.

She has successfully completed two decades in the film industry now and is still an A-list actor. She is among the most revered actors of her generation. The actor is popular for her romantic dialogues. Here are some of Kareena's most memorable dialogues related to love:

Kareena Khan's best dialogues related to love

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

“Agar purani yaadon ke sath rhoge…toh nayi yaadein kaise pehda kroge?”

Three companions get caught in a love triangle. Kareena is the one who gets heartbroken. Tina (role played by Bebo) promised to send a mail to him regularly but later got busy in her life. Pooja (played by Rani) wrote these letters on Tina's behalf. Raj and Pooja fall in love with each other and Tina's father dies and she is left alone. She later realises that Raj and Pooja have fallen in love and she lets them begin their life. The dialogue above had depth and maturity and Kareena played the role very well.

Golmaal 3

“ Wife dil hai to husband dhakan…wife diya hai to husband Diwali..wife zubaan hai to husband gaali”

Kareena played a very comic role in the movie. The dialogue was said in a unique tone, with a lot of maturity. The first two lines are fairly mature while there is humour in the last two lines. She displayed amazing facial expressions during this dialogue.

Aitraaz

“Jab Pati par kisi bala ka saaya padta hai to patni he uski nazar utarti hai ”

Kareena, in this film, played the role of a wife who shows a great example of supporting one's partner. Kareena's character's husband was accused of molesting his boss, when the truth was his boss was the one seducing him. Her character felt offended and she became her husband's lawyer and sued the boss. This dialogue was delivered by Bebo in the courtroom with hatred for the boss and love for her husband.

