IMPPA Files A Petition In Bombay HC Regarding Age Limit Curb On Film And Television Sets

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association aka IMPPA has filed a petition to the Bombay High Court against Maharashtra government's COVID-19 guidelines. The petition quashes the restrictions imposed on individuals of the age 65 and above from shooting and participating in any shoot-related work. Due to the guidelines of state government, the livelihood of hundreds and thousands of senior citizens from the film and television fraternity have been affected. Thus, with the help of advocate Ashok Saraogi, IMPPA approached Bombay HC for requesting them to strike down the guideline.

IMPPA's petition for senior citizens in Bollywood

State government's guidelines, which were issued in view of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, left the shoot of films and television shows stalled for over three months. Now, after Unlock 1, the shoots for both film and television industries have resumed slowly and steadily, with a tight set of rules being followed on the sets.

However, due to the restriction imposed by the Maharashtra government on all the individuals aged 65 and above has severely impacted their livelihood. Thus, IMPPA filed a petition to Bombay High Court regarding the same, which reads:

"As per the list available with the petitioner, there are thousands of people aged above 65 years who were participating in shooting of programmes prior to the lockdown. The shootings of such films and programmes have been left in between due to non-availability of such people"

The president of IMPPA. TP Aggarwal also stated in the petition that for all the senior producers, directors, actors and technicians who have been a part of the industry, the creative medium has been the only source of income for them and the guideline imposed by the government is not practical and is not fair either because in no other profession has this condition been imposed.

The petition also mentions that they've taken the decision of moving to the High Court after sending a request to the state government several times. IMPPA demanded the right of earning one’s livelihood for the senior members of the fraternity in their petition. It cites a similar example of the Karnataka High Court, wherein the state government had cleared the air and explained that it was only advised for people who are 65 and above as well as 10 and below to stay home and not a binding order.

Check out IMPPA's petition below:

(Image credit: Shutterstock and Malav Rajda Instagram)

