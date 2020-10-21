Neena Gupta Gives Peek Into Her 'morning Riyaz In Mountains', Masaba Gupta Takes A Fun Dig

On Wednesday morning, actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram and posted a video that gave a glimpse of her morning routine in Mukhteshwar, Uttarakhand. In the clip, Neena Gupta could be seen repeating mantras after her guruji. She sat outdoor on a couch and listened to the mantras on zoom. Sharing the video, Neena thanked the zoom application and also thanked Prasanna guruji for her 'morning riyaz in the mountains'.

As soon as Neena Gupta's Instagram post was up, her daughter Masaba Gupta took a dig at the former and wrote, "Sur toh pakdo mummy" which roughly translates to "At least pick up the music note". As soon as Neena caught a glimpse of the same, she was quick to respond. Gupta replied by saying, "Riyaz means sur pakadne ki koshish" (Riyaz means I'm trying to catch hold of the musical notes).

Fans of the star also rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Your willingness to learn is really inspiring Neena Ji". Another fan penned, "Very nice, it's inspiring". Many simply dropped hearts on the post.

Neena Gupta's 'morning riyaz in mountains'

On October 18, Neena Gupta celebrated two years of her film, Badhaai Ho, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao. "Mrs. Kaushik will always stay close to my heart! Can't believe it's been two years already! Love and hugs to #BadhaaiHo team. 2 Years Of Badhaai Ho," she wrote on Instagram. Neena posted a video that featured snippets of the actors from the movie. More so, she also shared a portrait with her co-stars and expressed that she 'misses them all'. Soon, Ayushmann and Sanya dropped hearts on the post.

Fans went on to drop reviews about Badhaai Ho in the comments section. A user wrote, "Such a fabulous film. So heartwarming". Another fan penned, "Neenaji u r just awesome... speechless just love love love ur acting. Need to learn from u. Ur determination, r dialogue delivery". Take a look at Neena Gupta's photos and video here.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The show entails the story of how her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta runs her business in the world of fashion. The series also stars Rytasha Rathore and Neil Bhopalam in pivotal roles.

