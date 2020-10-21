Rana Daggubati Shares Artwork Featuring Chiranjeevi, Calls Him 'megastar'

Rana Daggubati has been sharing some creative artworks of southern superstars lately. Adding to the list, Rana recently shared artwork featuring Chiranjeevi. On October 21, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of the artwork. Rana Daggubati called Chiranjeevi a 'megastar'. He shared two pictures of Chiranjeevi's artwork, in which, the first image was a simple painting of the actor, while in the second picture, Chiranjeevi's eyes were seen glowing with bright yellow light, simply like a superhero power. Rana Daggubati captioned the Instagram post as '#SouthBay Screenprint #Megastar #Chiranjeevi'. Take a look at Rana Daggubati's Instagram post.

Rana Daggubati shares Chiranjeevi's artwork

Fans went gaga over Rana Daggubati's post featuring Chiranjeevi. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'Omg didnt expect the second pic to be like that!! good oneðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘', while another added, 'Super b ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ŒðŸ’“ #Megastar #chiru152 #bigboss #annaya #acharya #chiranjeevi ðŸ”¥'. Netizens also called Chiranjeevi 'megastar', 'superman', 'godfather' and showered him with similar compliments. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Rana Daggubati Instagram Comment Section

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati also shared artworks of other south actors like Sivaji Ganesan and Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR. Sharing Sivaji Ganesan's portrait on Instagram, Rana Daggubati wrote, 'Celebrating the #nadigarthilagam #ShivajiGanesan @iamvikramprabhu @southbaysound #SouthBay'. He shared a still of the star sitting on a royal chair like a king.

Rana Daggubati shared two artwork posts dedicated to Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He shared the latter's still from his film Prem Nagar, released in 1971. Rana captioned this Instagram post as '#PremNagar #Screenprint #SOUTHBAY #ANR @sureshproductions'. Take a look at Rana Daggubati's Instagram post featuring Sivaji Ganesan and Akkineni Nageswara Rao's artworks.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Prabu Solomon's Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Pulkit Samrat in the lead. Besides this, Rana is also part of the cast ensemble of Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam. The movie, starring Rana and Sai Pallavi in the lead, also features actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles.

