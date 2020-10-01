Imtiaz Ali Explains What Helped Bring 'Tamasha' To Life; Says "That Boy Is In A Way Me"

Netflix shared a video of Imtiaz Ali where he can be seen talking about his life experiences and the inspiration he received to bring ‘Tamasha’ to life. The director shared his childhood experiences, revealing how he used to go watch movies when he lived in Jamshedpur. Take a look at what else the director shared during the interaction.

Imtiaz Ali shared stories about his childhood as to how he had access to theatres while he lived in Jamshedpur as most of the cinema talkies were owned by his relatives. He added that all the gatekeepers and projectionists knew him and allowed him to watch the movies from the projection room itself. He felt very fascinated by the atmosphere of the cinema hall and also got a chance to load a reel. For him, it did not matter what the movie was, he just enjoyed the music, sound, melodrama and the big faces on the screen.

During the video, he also explained how he used to observe the screen through different angles and how fascinated it was. For him, to be in that room was spectacular and to be a part of the movie world was enchanting. He added as to how he found out that there were many connections between stories that inspired people and this became the synthesis of Tamasha. He stated how the boy in the movie in a way was him. He added how all of it helped him to become one of India’s most celebrated storytellers.

Talking about Imtiaz Ali’s family and background, his father was a contractor involved in irrigation work. The director later got married to Preety Ali and got divorced after a while. The couple has a daughter, Ida. Imtiaz also has a brother who made his directorial debut with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.

All About Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha

Tamasha is one of the popular movies of Imtiaz Ali. He came up with Tamasha in the year 2015. The performances of the actors were widely appreciated but the overall plot of the movie wasn't received well by the audience. Thus, it received mixed reviews. Many cult followers appreciated the writing of the movie. Apart from the leads, other cast members included Piyush Mishra, Himanshu Sharma, Javed Sheikh and a few others.

