Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With A Family Lunch; Receives Special Wishes From Sister

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently updated her fans on what the Kapoor family has been up to on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. She posted a family picture while wishing her brother a happy birthday through a heartfelt caption. She also created a collage of pictures to wish her brother by taking him down the memory lane. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished her aunt Rima Jain through her Instagram story.

Kapoor family’s birthday celebrations

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently posted a picture from Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday celebrations while also showering wishes on the special occasion. In the picture posted, she is seen posing with mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir as they have a birthday lunch together. Neetu Kapoor is seen hugging her son closely while Riddhima stands to the right, with her arms wrapped around her mother. All three of them are seen delightfully smiling at the camera as they enjoy some family time together. A special vintage filter has also been added to the picture to make it look more appealing.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen dressed in a denim shirt with some golden accessories while birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor dons a light-coloured sweatshirt. Neetu Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are also spotted wearing a pair of shades each, adding an uber-cool touch to their looks.

In the caption for the post, Riddhima has wished her brother while addressing him by his nickname, ‘Rans’. She has also mentioned that the family is currently grabbing some lunch together on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Have a look at the post on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram here.

In her Instagram story, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had uploaded a bunch of pictures with her brother Ranbir while wishing him a happy birthday. She had put together a few childhood pictures along with a few recent selfies to make a collage on the special occasion. In a few of the pleasant pictures, their father Rishi Kapoor can also be spotted with the rest of their family. Have a look at the collage picture on Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram here.

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, a number of celebrities took to social media to wish the actor with heartfelt birthday notes. Fans have been remembering his multiple critically-acclaimed films through various social media platforms. They have also been eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects, Shamshera and Bramhastra.

