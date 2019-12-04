Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional While Shooting For The Last Sequence Of Imitiaz Ali's Next

Kartik Aaryan who is busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh will also be a part of Imtiaz Ali's next. According to reports, Kartik will be part of Imtiaz Ali's movie which is now titled as Love Aaj Kal 2. While Kartik will also share the silver screen with Kedarnath actor Sara Alia Khan for the sequel of 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal which is still untitled. In an interview with leading daily, Kartik revealed that he and the filmmaker broke down while shooting for the last sequence of the movie.

Kartik and Imitiaz have wrapped up with the shooting of the sequel Love Aaj Kal earlier this year. In an interview with a media portal, Kartik opened up about his journey with the director. The actor said that he loves him and his work and even got emotional while shooting the last sequence of the movie. He further added that he is very excited about Imtiaz Ali's next because he is in love with his work. He even mentioned that he actually broke down while shooting the last scene with him. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared that the last sequence of the movie was very emotional and the actor himself was emotional while shooting because the journey he had with Imtiaz was amazing.

Also Read | Did Kartik Aaryan Term Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Ananya Panday His 'personal Life'?

Further in the interview, the actor also gave Imtiaz credit for changing his acting process and mindset. The actor further revealed that Imtiaz has changed his thought process a lot and he feels like a changed man now. He also stated that he has seen a huge change in himself after shooting for the movie with him. He also shared that he was a huge fan of the filmmaker and can not believe that he was actually doing a movie with him.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Films In 2020; Love Aaj Kal 2 To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, An Exciting Line-up

Kartik's heartfelt note for his dream director:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Posts Pic With A Cheeky Caption, Fans Call It The 'Ananya Panday Effect'

Kartik even shared a heartfelt note for the director on his official Instagram account in which he wrote that the 66 days were really less for him and this is the movie that he never wanted to end. And lastly, he thanked his dream director. Imitiaz Ali's next movie is set in Delhi and Punjab. It is scheduled to release in February next year.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Padmaavat Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.